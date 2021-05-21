COVID-19 vaccination blitz underway in Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit kicked off its long weekend COVID-19 vaccine blitz in Timmins on Friday afternoon.

For the first time, the health unit offered a pop-up, walk-in mobile clinic in a grocery store parking lot.

“We’re thinking outside of the box in trying to be more accessible to all of our residents," said Kendra Brunet, a public health nurse with the Porcupine Health Unit. "We’re really trying to make getting a vaccine easy."

From 1-7 p.m., health unit nurses and Cochrane District EMS paramedics got as many shots of the Pfizer vaccine into arms as possible.

“Paramedics have been working very hard," said Marc Renaud, deputy chief with Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services. "We’re dealing the pandemic, the opioid crisis, our call volume is also increasing. We’re seeing a lot of very sick people in (their) home."

Anyone 12 years of age or older and consents can get a vaccine at any of the weekend clinics.

“We’re ready for anybody, so we’ll bring more vaccine if we need to," said Brunet.

Twelve-year-old L.J. Lajoie attended Friday's clinic with his parents for his first vaccine dose.

“I want this needle to be closer and be able to see my family in Oshawa," said Lajoie.

Vaccine clinics will take place throughout the long weekend. There will be another walk-in clinic on Saturday at the Timmins Native Friendship Centre. For people who prefer to book an appointment, those clinics will take place Saturday at the Whitney Arena and Sunday and Monday at the Mountjoy Arena.