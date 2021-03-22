As COVID-19 vaccinations were opened up to those aged 75-79, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says the high volume of calls and website traffic caused 'challenges.'

It was announced Friday that appointments would become available for seniors over the age of 75 across Ontario starting Monday.

The MLHU tweeted that issues with the system have been addressed and the system will be monitored, and they, "appreciate your patience and understanding."

The system was reportedly extremely slow for about an hour before it was back up and running, according to Southwestern Public Health.

While Elgin and Oxford counties share the same booking system as London and Middlesex, which continues to operate after the glitches, the system in Huron-Perth was overwhelmed to the point it had to be temporarily shut down.

Huron Perth Public Health closed their booking system and phone lines by mid-morning Monday due to "the overwhelming response we have received." They are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Residents who turn 75 this year or are older in London-Middlesex, St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford counties, can book an appointment at www.covidvaccinelm.ca or calling 226-289-3560, though online bookings are preferred.

In the Huron Perth Public Health region, when bookings reopen, residents can book by visiting www.hpph.ca/vaccine or calling 1-833-753-2098.

While some local public health regions are using their own booking system, others like Lambton County are using the provincial system.

You can find out if you're eligible and how to book depending on your location here.

We continue to experience a very high volume of phone calls and website traffic. If you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, please book your appointment online at https://t.co/WjDkBZHAm1.



We appreciate your patience and understanding.#LdnOnt #Middlesex 2/2

Please know that all those who are currently eligible, will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you once again for your overwhelming enthusiasm! /2