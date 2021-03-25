COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The Boardwalk temporarily closing over weekend

The Region of Waterloo says the COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at Medical Centre 2 on The Boardwalk will be closed for the majority of the weekend.

According to the region’s website, the site in Waterloo will be shut down from 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, to 11 a.m. Monday, March 29.

This temporary closure will be so the clinic can move to a larger space in the same building.

Regular 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours for all seven days of the week are expected to resume afterwards.

Officials have not yet given details about what will happen for people with appointments scheduled for this time.