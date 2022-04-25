COVID-19 vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall to remain open throughout May

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Monday that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall will continue to operate throughout the month of May.

The walk-in clinic originally opened on April 7 in order to help reduce barriers in getting access to vaccination clinics, including issues with convenience, transportation and appointment availability.

“The continued success of this mall-based clinic has shown that providing the COVID-19 vaccine in a convenient way is an effective strategy for reaching people who may not be able to attend mass vaccination clinics,” says Medical Officer of Health with the MLHU, Dr. Alex Summers.

The clinic will operate Thursdays through Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until May 28.

It will remain in the same place during the month of May, next to the Tim Hortons and near the food court, and can be accessed through the mall’s eastern entrance, facing Wellington Road near RBC.

The White Oaks Mall vaccination clinic offers first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccine doses to anyone five years of age and older. The MLHU says the clinic sees just under 100 people each day and add that since opening on April 7, the clinic has delivered 617 doses of vaccine.

The clinic initially opened between September 14 and October 10, 2021, and has since administered a total of 6,345 vaccine doses.

“White Oaks Mall provides a welcoming and convenient location for our community to access their needs. And right now, there is no greater need than to get vaccinated,” adds Jeff Wilson, general manager at White Oaks Mall.