COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Ayr

Ayr has taken a step forward in the vaccine front with the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the North Dumfries Community Health Centre.

The location was announced Thursday as a site, but officially opened its door to patients on Tuesday.

“I’m relieved, emotional, and just very happy,” said vaccine recipient Terri Vincent. “I’m happy that we can do it right in our town.”

Those who have pre-registered for a vaccine appointment and have been notified it’s their turn to book can choose the Ayr location to get their shot.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity,” said Linda Mackinnon, the clinical director of the health centre. “It’s an opportunity for the folks in the North Dumfries community to be able to access a vaccine, a lot more local opportunity.”

The goal is to vaccinate a minimum of 140 each day at the Ayr location.