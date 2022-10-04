COVID-19 vaccination clinic set to reopen at Westmount Shopping Centre

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is set to reopen its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at London, Ont.’s Westmount Shopping Centre later this week.

According to a press release from the MLHU, the vaccine clinic — which was previously open in July and delivered more than 1,600 doses — will reopen to the public on Thursday.

The clinic will be located inside a space beside the Bulk Barrel, located near the mall’s entrance 1 off Viscount Road, and will operate Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

With colder weather on the horizon, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says more people will be spending time in doors in close quarters, and that could put people at risk.

“We know COVID-19 is here to stay, and that it continues to circulate, so being up to date with your booster doses is the best way to avoid becoming ill from the virus this fall,” he says in a statement.

Clients will be seen on a walk-in basis, and can receive any dose they are currently eligible for.

The provincial COVID-19 vaccine strategy is moving away from referring to booster doses “by number” the release says, and is instead opting for a new strategy of administering doses in six month intervals in order to provide “optimal protection” against the virus.

“The decision to re-open the clinic at Westmount was made to provide additional vaccination capacity for the MLHU and more opportunity for residents to receive the COVID-19 booster doses they are eligible for,” the release reads.

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to wait three months after infection before receiving a booster dose.