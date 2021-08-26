COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for staff and guests to attend Saunders Farm attractions this fall

You will need to be fully vaccinated to checkout the Pumpkin Season and Frightfest at Saunders Farm, and The Sawmill Halloween attraction at Lansdowne Park.

Saunders Farm has announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all guests and staff, stating everyone who is eligible for a vaccine must receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"While we as a business and as a family believe firmly in the importance of fighting COVID-19 together as a community, following the science, and promoting the value of vaccines, we also respect that some of our guests may not wish to comply with these policies," said Saunders Farm.

"Should this be the case for you and you have already purchased tickets to any of our fall or winter festivals, please let us know and we will gladly hold your tickets into 2022, no questions asked."

Pumpkin Season and Frightfest are set to begin on Sept. 25. The Sawmill at Lansdowne, featuring the largest, longest and most terrifying walking experience, begins at Oct. 8.

Saunders Farm follows Escapade Music Festival and Fall Festivals in requiring patrons to have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend.

"Should you be frustrated by these policies, we appreciate that frustration (as small business owners the last 18 months have been nothing short of frustrating for us, as well) but ask that you remain respectful of our decisions and policies," said Saunders Farm in a statement.

"Ultimately, we are following best practices outlined by the province, our local health authorities, and those of similar events and festivals being operated in our city this fall and winter."

Saunders Farm says all employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 24.

For guests, you will be required to provide proof of your vaccination status at the gates, using either a digital or printed copy.