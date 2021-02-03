Renfrew County's top doctor believes the region should receive enough COVID-19 vaccines to get through phase one of the vaccine rollout by the middle to end of March.

As of Wednesday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting that 396 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in the area.

"This is no doubt, an exciting time for the residents of RCD. We want to extend a sincere thank you to our partners for helping in this smooth rollout," said Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health.

As part of phase one of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, clinics are being held to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to residents, employees and staff, and essential caregivers of congregate living settings and adults in First Nations, Metis, and Inuit populations.

Dr. Cushman says that due to shortages in vaccine supply in Canada, there have been delays in the vaccine rollout in Renfrew County.

"It is difficult to forecast, but we should get enough vaccines to get through phase one by the middle to end of March. I would love to be wrong, but we need to be prepared for these delays," says Dr. Cushman in a statement on Wednesday.

"The uncertainty of vaccine availability and distribution continues. While it is frustrating, we ask residents to be patient during this time."

Ontario's COVID-19 rollout says in phase one, health care workers in hospitals, long-term care homes and retirement homes, other congregate care settings and remote Indigenous communities will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Ontario government has also set a goal of having the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to residents in long-term care homes by Feb. 10.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is working with community partners to plan for the vaccine rollout when more COVID-19 doses arrive in the region.

There have been 303 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County, including two deaths.