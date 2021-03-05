Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccination campaign ramped up on Friday, as the city began vaccinating residents 80 and older in high-risk neighbourhoods.

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted John Biro received the first vaccine delivered at a community clinic just before 10 a.m.

This is the moment the first COVID-19 vaccine was delivered at our community clinic! Thank you to John for letting us capture this historic moment for the city!



It’s incredible how far we’ve come in just under a year. Thank you to all those who have made this moment possible. pic.twitter.com/6zQx3mypWQ

More than 1,600 appointments have been booked to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in seven high-risk neighbourhoods.

Norma O'Connor was one of the first people in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Albion-Heatherington Recreation Centre.

"It's a big, big day for me, and it didn't hurt – no didn't even feel it. She did a wonderful job," said the 91-year-old.

"I really feel privileged that I'm one of the first in the public to get it."

The city has announced that residents who were born in or before 1941, or who are adult recipients of chronic home care, and who live in the following communities are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Ridgemont

Riverview

Sawmill Creek

Three clinics will be operating:

Albion Heatherington Community Centre, 1560 Heatherington Road

Sawmill Creek Pool and Community Centre, 3380 D’Aoust Avenue

Assunnah Muslims Association Community Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Road

Staff say each pop-up clinic can do 150 COVID-19 vaccinations a day.

Only residents with an appointment booked will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinics. You must provide a proof of residence to receive the vaccine at one of the clinics.

When residents book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, they will be informed of the date, time and location to receive the vaccine.

"I was feeling relieved. From the time I got up this morning, had my shower, I thought 'good, it's Friday the 5th, I'm getting my shot,'" said O'Connor, addng she recommends all seniors get the COVID-19 vaccine.

March 5, 2021. Chui Ping Seto & John Biro receive their COVID-19 vaccines from nurse Iman Abdishukri at Ottawa's 1st community clinic.



It's been a long ride. Our numbers show that we're not out of the woods yet & we still have work to do. But we'll get there. #SteadyAsSheGoes pic.twitter.com/Kf6Y61Tndf

The city of Ottawa will announce on Monday where the next series of clinic sites will be located.

On Tuesday, the city unveiled the list of high priority neighbourhoods that would be offered COVID-19 vaccines through pop-up clinics next, once more COVID-19 vaccines are available.