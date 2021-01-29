COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents of personal care homes who choose to receive one will be completed on Saturday, according to Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson.

In a statement, Stefanson said this phase of the province’s immunization plan will be completed in three weeks, ahead of the previously committed 28-day timeline.

“I want to thank all the health-care providers on the front lines and the members of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force for making this possible, as well as for their hard work, detailed plans and commitment to protecting some of the most vulnerable Manitobans,” she said.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, was at the Meadowood Manor personal care home Friday morning to help administer some of the final shots. One of her patients was care home resident Taisa Koberstein.

“You’re going to be famous,” Reimer told her.

“That’s what they tell me,” she replied.

Over the past three weeks, Focused Immunization Team (FIT) members have visited every licensed personal care home in the province, immunizing 5,259 care home residents as of Wednesday.

They will continue giving shots Friday at the Southeast Personal Care Home, Concordia Place, and Fred Douglas Lodge. The final site will be the McCreary-Alonsa Health Centre on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Manitoba government released its four-stage immunization plan detailing how the province plans to expand its immunization campaign, first to priority groups, then to all Manitobans based on age. The province will also use pop-up vaccination clinics and FITs to quickly immunize target priority populations.

Stefanson also noted when additional vaccine supply becomes available, the province is ready to launch a significant, province-wide immunization campaign.