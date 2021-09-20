COVID-19 vaccine administration holds steady last week

The administration of COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa held steady last week with just over 15,000 doses put in arms.

The city is working towards a goal of 90 per cent coverage among the eligible population. According to Ottawa Public Health data, 6,132 first doses and 9,199 second doses were administered between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18.

The week prior, OPH says 15,753 doses were administered.

OPH says 77 per cent of Ottawa's total population and 88 per cent of the eligible population born in or before 2009 have their first dose, while 72 per cent of Ottawa's total population (82 per cent of eligible residents) have both shots.

More than half of the new first doses were in 18-to-39-year-olds, an age demographic that health officials have been encouraging get vaccinated as their coverage lags behind other age groups.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 803,783

Ottawa residents with two doses: 746,044

Percent of population with at least one dose: 77 per cent

Percent of population with two doses: 72 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 91 per cent (60,270 people)

18-29: 78 per cent (145,491 people)

30-39: 78 per cent (123,713 people)

40-49: 89 per cent (119,740 people)

50-59: 92 per cent (128,059 people)

60-69: 94 per cent (111,428 people)

70-79: 98 per cent (74,341 people)

80 and older: 104 per cent** (44,204 people)

Unknown age: 2,341 people

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

12-17: 80 per cent (52,843 people)

18-29: 69 per cent (128,022 people)

30-39: 71 per cent (112,817 people)

40-49: 84 per cent (112,597 people)

50-59: 88 per cent (123,631 people)

60-69: 91 per cent (108,192 people)

70-79: 96 per cent (72,656 people)

80 and older: 100 per cent** (42,483 people)

Unknown age: 2,235 people

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**A 2020 population estimates suggest there are 42,388 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure.