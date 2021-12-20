COVID-19 vaccine administration ramps up to levels not seen since summer

Nearly 75,000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa last week, largely third doses, as the immunization program ramps back up to a level not seen since the summer.

The last time Ottawa saw this many doses administered in a single week was the week of July 11, when 105,000 doses were administered.

The main difference is the rapid escalation of booster doses. Of the 74,756 doses administered locally last week, 62,184 were booster shots. Another 9,944 first doses were administered and 2,628 second shots went into arms.

To date, more than 156,000 residents of Ottawa have their boosters.

The Ontario COVID-19 booking portal opened Monday to anyone 18 and older seeking a third dose; however, appointments are limited. Ottawa Public Health says there aren’t enough people available who can legally administer vaccines to meet the sudden increase in demand. Some testing staff were pulled from their jobs to aid in the vaccination effort, which had a ripple effect of limiting testing capacity as well.

The vaccination of children aged five to 11 continues. According to OPH data, 57 per cent of children five to 11 have their first dose, putting Ottawa on par with Kingston for the highest level of coverage among children in the province. There are 217 children aged five to 11 who have already received their second dose, according to OPH data.

OTTAWA COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 888,599

Ottawa residents with two doses: 819,816

Ottawa residents with three doses: 156,763

Percent of population 5 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Percent of population 5 and older with two doses: 82 per cent

(Ottawa Public Health data as of Dec. 20)

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

5-11: 57 per cent (43,594 people)

12-17: 97 per cent (64,474 people)

18-29: 84 per cent (156,279 people)

30-39: 83 per cent (131,896 people)

40-49: 93 per cent (125,231 people)

50-59: 95 per cent (132,153 people)

60-69: 96 per cent (113,589 people)

70-79: 99 per cent (75,392 people)

80 and older: 105 per cent** (44,616 people)

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

5-11: 0 per cent (217 people)

12-17: 93 per cent (61,585 people)

18-29: 80 per cent (148,707 people)

30-39: 80 per cent (126,891 people)

40-49: 91 per cent (122,085 people)

50-59: 93 per cent (129,473 people)

60-69: 94 per cent (111,676 people)

70-79: 98 per cent (74,288 people)

80 and older: 103 per cent** (43,482 people)

Number of Ottawa residents with three doses

5-11: 0

12-17: 247

18-29: 7,138

30-39: 9,061

40-49: 10,840

50-59: 30,407

60-69: 36,870

70-79: 37,431

80 and older: 24,769

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**A 2020 population estimates suggest there are 42,388 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure, which is why percentages are above 100.