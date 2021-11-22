COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 5-11 open up
As of Tuesday morning families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those aged 5-11.
The announcement from the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) comes as the province announced that appointments would be available Tuesday.
However, the MLHU uses their own booking system, which can be found here.
On Friday it was officially announced that the first COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11 was approved by Health Canada.
That means anyone born between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2010 is now eligible.
The first appointments are expected to take place before the end of the week.
To book an appointment follow this link or call 226-289-3560 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week.
As part of the MLHU COVID-19 briefing on Monday, acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Alex Summers answered questions from CTV News London as it relates to kids and the vaccine.
