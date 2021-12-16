COVID-19 vaccine appointments in high demand in Waterloo Region

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region are in high demand after the province expanded eligibility for booster shots.

Starting Monday, residents 18 and older will be able to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The interval has also shortened from six to three months since a second dose.

The expanded eligibility is aimed at getting shots in arms as Ontario deals with the threat of the Omicron variant.

Speaking at a regional council meeting on Wednesday night, local health officials said the booking system is overwhelmed with demand, adding appointments are usually filled within minutes of opening.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stressed the importance of getting a third dose as soon as possible, since two vaccine doses appears not to provide as much protection from infection for the Omicron variant.

The region's vaccine lead, Vickie Murray, said they're working hard to vaccinate as many people as possible. She said vaccine supply isn't an issue, but they are dealing with other issues.

"The biggest challenge to ramp up is the human resources, the people who run the clinics," Murray said. "That includes all jobs in the clinic, not just the immunizers. It's the front-line admin staff and the leaders to lead each clinic."

Residents are encouraged to use the fastest available option to get a shot, including looking at pharmacies and primary care offices.

The region plans to bring back the hockey-hub style clinic at Bingemans, along with pop-up mobile clinics and vaccine buses to help meet demand.