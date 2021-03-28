COVID-19 Vaccine appointments still available for eligible adults in Hearst, Ont.

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) says there are some appointments still available for eligible adults that reside in Hearst, Ont or eligible individuals living in small outlying communities.

Eligible individuals include:

Staff and essential caregivers of long-term care homes, retirement homes and First Nations elder care

Highest, Very High, High Priority and Moderate Health care workers (https://bit.ly/3cc6wQE)

Adult chronic home care recipients

Adults 80 years and older

Adults who identify as First Nations people, Métis and Inuit who are 18 years or older

Vaccine appointments will take place at the Hearst Claude Larose Arena on Monday, March 29.

The PHU is reminding all members of the public that appointments are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

“If you live in other parts of the PHU region or if you were not able to schedule an appointment at these clinics, please be patient. More vaccine clinics are being planned in the PHU region over the next few weeks. We will let you know as dates, times and locations are confirmed,” read a news bulletin issued by PHU on March 29.

“Everyone in the PHU region is a priority and everyone who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine. Because the vaccine arrives in waves, there isn’t enough vaccine to immunize everyone at the same time.”