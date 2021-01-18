The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to seniors over the age of 70 living in the City of Prince Albert.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says vaccinations are by appointment and available to those living independently who are able to travel to the immunization clinics.

Clinics will be held in Prince Albert on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. A limited number of appointment spots are available and they will be filled on a first-come first-served basis.

Individuals are not eligible to receive the vaccine who:

Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days

Have received any other vaccine in the last 14 days

Have received an earlier dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine was also made available in other areas of the province last week.