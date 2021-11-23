COVID-19 vaccine booking opens in Waterloo Region for children aged 5 to 11

Waterloo Region has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children between five and 11 years old.

Appointments will start in the region on Friday.

Public health officials tweeted Tuesday saying there may be some wait times while using the region's online booking system due to increased demand.

��Booking is open today for children 5-11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a regional vaccination clinic. Appointments begin on Friday. You may experience a wait time when accessing the booking system today. Rest assured, many appointments are available. https://t.co/gCv5Od104E pic.twitter.com/X4bl1U2kRh

— Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) November 23, 2021

"Rest assured, many appointments are available," the tweet said in part.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children under 12 on Friday, and the first doses touched down over the weekend.

First doses for five- to 11-year-olds will be available by appointment only. Regional clinics have increased capacity to allow for more children's appointments.

An "Every Dose Count" event is scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12 at Pinebush in Cambridge, with a goal of administer 3,000 doses per day over that weekend.

The interval between first and second doses is eight weeks for children under 12.