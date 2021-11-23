COVID-19 vaccine bookings now open for 5 to 11 year olds in Alberta

Alberta parents can now begin booking COVID-19 vaccinations for children age five to 11 years with the first appointments on Friday.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement at the Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 update.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, vaccines are the single most effective tool that we've got and we need to use them to our full advantage," he said.

The shot was approved for use in children by Health Canada last Friday and Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping said 394,000 doses of vaccine arrived in Alberta on Tuesday.

Vaccines for children will be available by appointment only at 120 AHS rapid flow-through clinics and not in pharmacies or schools.

They will, however, be available at four pharmacies in communities not served by AHS clinics.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at least eight weeks should pass between first and second doses in children, and at least 14 days should pass between getting a vaccine and getting the flu shot.

More information is available by calling 811.

Polls have shown roughly half of Alberta parents plan to have their children immunized right away. The provincial government says there will be no immunization requirement for children in Alberta schools or other public spaces.

COVID-19 immunization is still required for adults at universities, bars and restaurants and many other public facilities.

Over the weekend, the premier vowed to crack down on any school boards attempting to encourage vaccination by separating students based on their immunization status.

Hinshaw announced 253 new cases on Tuesday and said there are now 475 people in hospital, including 94 in ICU.

Alberta has moved past the peak of the fourth wave, Kenney said, noting that in September, there were 266 people in ICU.