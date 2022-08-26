COVID-19 vaccine booster for children not being administered yet, despite authorization from Health Canada

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged five to 11 last Friday, but it is not being administered yet by public health units in Waterloo Region or Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

That is the case across all of Ontario, with less than two weeks until the bell rings for the first day of school. And it is sounding the alarm for some parents who want to get their kids in that age group a third shot.

“In school, they're going to be grouped together, teachers are going to be interacting with them. So it's best to get the doses in time,” one parent told CTV News. “I think from many people there is concern and they’re eager to get that booster dose,” said another parent.

Health units in Waterloo Region and the Guelph area say they’re ready, but add they are waiting for guidance from the province.

“We're now waiting on the province of Ontario to issue its eligibility criteria and as soon as that happens, we'll be hitting the ground running,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

With time ticking until school doors fly open, there are questions surrounding what the holdup is.

“So it can sometimes take a few days to make sure all the pieces are aligned. But it's important to make sure we have clarity about who is eligible, what the interval is, so we can roll it out as smoothly as possible,” explained Tenenbaum.

Even when public health units can begin administering boosters, there may be subgroups of kids who are made a priority based on guidelines from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“They offer a strong recommendation that children aged five to 11 who are at an increased risk of severe COVID-19 should get a booster shot. They have less strong language for five to 11 year olds who are not at a higher risk,” Tenenbaum says.

With the countdown to school and boosters for kids happening simultaneously, the timeline may not be in the favour of parents. Still, experts say parents should not fret because they’re hopeful they can start administering before school starts.

“We have a sense that with the booster shots, it doesn't take quite that long to get the increase in your antibody response. And we're not sure that it takes a full two weeks, but still getting that dose sooner is going to be helpful sooner rather than later,” said Tenenbaum.