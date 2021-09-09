COVID-19 vaccine cards: Medical group says B.C.'s system a good step
The head of a group representing British Columbia doctors says the province's COVID-19 vaccine passport system makes sense and is a good first step in driving up vaccination rates.
Dr. Matthew Chow with the Doctors of B.C. says his group would also like to see mandated vaccines for all health-care workers, similar to what is being done with long-term care staff.
He says getting vaccinated is “massively important” in driving COVID-19 case numbers down and reducing infections.
British Columbia released details of its vaccination card system Tuesday, with residents required to display the card to access non-essential businesses starting Sept. 13.
British Columbia joins Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba in introducing similar programs.
Yukon announced an online vaccine credential system on Tuesday, but it will serve only as proof of vaccination for residents travelling in other jurisdictions.
Until Sept. 26, people will still be able to use the paper record provided at a clinic or pharmacy after their first or second dose of a vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.
