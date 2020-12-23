COVID-19 vaccine clinics are now underway in every health region in B.C. and more than 4,100 people have received the shot so far.

B.C. health officials say Pfizer has explained how to safely transport its vaccine, while Moderna, the company developing another COVID-19 vaccine that's being reviewed by Health Canada, has done the same.

Health officials say that means the vaccine will be available at more locations across the province in the coming weeks.

They urged people to continue following public health rules while reporting 12 more deaths and 444 new cases of COVID-19.