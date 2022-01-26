COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids coming to select Simcoe Muskoka schools

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit will offer COVID-19 vaccines at select elementary schools starting the week of Jan. 31 under the direction of the Ministry of Health.

The clinics will operate during school hours for eligible students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 with parental consent.

The health unit encourages parents to contact their primary care provider with questions or concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Getting your child vaccinated is the best way to protect them from COVID-19, including severe illness or complications," said Dr. Lisa Simon, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health.

School vaccination clinic hours will extend into the evening for any eligible residents to get their dose.

On Monday, the health unit will release the dates and locations for school vaccine clinics.

Community clinics also offer COVID-19 vaccines for eligible residents, including children five to 12.