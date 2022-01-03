COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening around Simcoe Muskoka this week

A number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be available around Simcoe Muskoka this week.

On Monday, the Go Bus Vaxx, a mobile Pfizer vaccine clinic, will be in Bradford at the BWG Library parking lot. To visit the clinic, residents must have an appointment booked.

Here's a list of vaccine clinics happening around our region this week:

Barrie and Area

The Holly Community Centre in Barrie will be offering appointments from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 through to Thursday, Jan. 6.

Sperling Drive's clinic will be offering first and second doses from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 to Thursday, Jan. 6.

Orillia

The Waterfront Centre in Orillia will be holding vaccine appoinments Monday until Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Georgian Bay

Wasaga Beach RecPlex from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4

New Life Church in Collingwood from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5

Muskoka

Huntsville Active Living Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Simcoe

Penetang Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Simcoe Recreation Center on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For now, vaccine clinics in Simcoe Muskoka are not accepting walk-ins for those aged anywhere between 18 and 49 years of age.

It said the decision was made due to the "overwhelming demand for booster doses" and the need to prioritize clinic capacity.

SMDHU notes while it encourages appointments, clinics will accept some patients if they are able to accommodate them at the time.

Walk-ins will only be available to those looking for a first or second dose.

Those seeking a booster dose at least 84 days after their second dose will be accepted if they are 50 years of age or older, a health care worker or Indigenous, along with their household members 16 years of age and older.

Walk-ins will also be available to those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.

Both mRNA vaccines are available at this time. Anyone seeking a vaccine shot must be a Simcoe Muskoka resident.