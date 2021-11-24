COVID-19 vaccine clinics open for Sask. children

COVID-19 clinics for Saskatchewan children aged five to 11 opened Wednesday morning.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said this age group will be receiving a Phizer-BioNTech vaccine with a dosage one third the size of the ones given to those 12 and older, during a press conference Monday.

Saskatchewan is receiving 112,000 pediatric doses, which the SHA said is enough to give the first dose to for every child five to 11 who wants to get it.

As of Tuesday morning, 12,000 children’s appointments had been booked.

The booking system had troubles keeping up with the demand and crashed on Tuesday morning causing some problems for parents. The SHA said the problem has been resolved.

Single child appointments can be booked online, while group appointments for siblings can be made by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829)