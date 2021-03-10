The Porcupine Health Unit has announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held March 12 in Timmins and Smooth Rock Falls for individuals who were born in 1941 or earlier.

The clinic in Timmins will be held at the Mountjoy Arena from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Smooth Rock Falls, it will operate out of the SRF Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are required, the health unit said, and walk-ins will not be accepted. Everyone eligible can book an appointment online at phu.fyi/covid-vaccine or call the health unit at 1-800-461-1818.

"Caregivers for individuals over the age of 80 years of age can also book online or contact the health unit on behalf of the individual who qualifies," the release said. "At this time, caregivers who don’t meet the age requirements are not eligible to the COVID-19 vaccine."

Once you have booked an appointment, the health unit said it's important not to arrive early, since you won't be allowed to enter the clinic until it's time for you to get your shot.

Do not gather outside and bring a mask and your health card.

Just the beginning

"This is only the start of clinics to be offered for this priority group," the health unit said. "If you live in other parts of the PHU region or if you were not able to schedule an appointment at these clinics, please be patient. More vaccine clinics for this age group are being planned in the PHU region over the next few weeks. We will let you know as dates, times and locations are confirmed."

Residents can learn about the COVID-19 vaccine by clicking here.

Contact your health care provider if you have questions about your specific health conditions and the COVID-19 vaccine, the health unit said.

"Everyone in the PHU region is a priority and everyone who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine," the release said. "Because the vaccine arrives in waves, there isn’t enough vaccine to immunize everyone at the same time. Stay tuned to the health unit’s website, Facebook page and Twitter feed for information on how the vaccine plan is progressing. Thank you for your patience."