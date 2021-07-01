COVID-19 vaccine dose and discount: Pop-up vaccination clinic at Rideau Centre includes discount offer for shoppers

A COVID-19 vaccine dose will get you a discount at The Bay at the Rideau Centre on Friday and Saturday..

Ottawa Public Health continues to offer pop-up vaccination clinics for residents in priority neighbourhoods to receive a first and second dose.

A clinic is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Hudson's Bay in the Rideau Centre. Friday's clinic will operate from 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m., while Saturday's clinic is open from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The retail giant sent an email to customers on Wednesday, offering 20 per cent off your purchase to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinic at Hudson's Bay.

"As our thank you, get 20 per cent off your purchase at Hudson's Bay Ottawa Rideau when you show your vaccination sticker," said the email from Hudson's Bay, adding the discount is only valid on the days of the clinics.

Ottawa Public Health has scheduled a series of pop-up clinics over the next week.

Sunday, July 4 and Monday July 5 – AMA Community Centre on Hunt Club Road

Tuesday, July 6 (12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.) – St. Joseph Adult High School on Lajoie Street

Wednesday July 7 to Friday, July 9 (12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.) – Bayshore Shopping Centre (north entrance #2)

Saturday, July 10 (9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – Howard Darwin Arena, 1765 Merivale Road

First doses are available to any priority neighbourhood resident aged 12 and older. Second doses are available to any priority neighbourhood resident aged 18 and older who can get a second dose at least 28 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine, and at least eight weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health says same-day appointments can only be made in-person no earlier than two hours before the clinic opens, on a first come first served basis, while supply lasts,

Here is the list of eligible priority neigbhourhoods: