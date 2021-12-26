COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic open on Boxing Day in Kingston, Ont.

Doctors, nurses and volunteers are spending Boxing Day helping to administer COVID-19 shots to residents in Kingston.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. Lawrence College on Sunday.

Dr. Elaine Ma tweeted the goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people with their first, second or third dose.

The drive-thru clinic comes as the Kingston region sees the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 201 cases on Thursday and 189 cases on Friday.

To book an appointment, visit the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health website.

Get your third dose today (Dec 26) at St. Lawrence College (SLC) drive through. Lots of volunteers are helping to keep this clinic running smoothly - no waiting for your dose today! Just drive in to SLC and get your dose now. @DrElaineMa @MIHomeYGK pic.twitter.com/SxZYFlqZVY