COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to Ottawa residents 12 and older on Sunday

Ottawa residents 12 and older will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment starting Sunday.

The Ontario government has announced as of 8 a.m. Sunday, May 23, youth aged 12 and older across Ontario will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre. Appointments can also be booked at select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in individuals aged 12 and older.

Ontario says individuals who are not 12 years old on Sunday, May 23 can book an appointment for a later date through the provincial call centre.

Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said earlier this week that the city is planning to open dedicated COVID-19 vaccine appointments for youth 12 to 17.

"Our team is planning to operate dedicated clinics for youth and their family members during the weeks of June 14 and 21," said Di Monte.

Ontario expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday to all residents aged 18 and older. Within three hours of the eligibility expanding to all adults, more than 40,000 appointments were booked for city of Ottawa clinics and all available appointments were filled until the end of June.

Di Monte said the city of Ottawa would announce when more vaccine appointments would become available.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.