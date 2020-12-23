We now have a weapon in the battle against COVID-19. That’s the feeling of Karen Dann, the first person in Middlesex-London to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I’m very excited, this is going to be a game changer for us,” she said.

Dann, a registered nurse at Country Terrace Nursing Home in Komoka, received the vaccine Wednesday morning at the Western Fair Agriplex, which is serving as a field hospital and now a vaccination centre.

Health-care workers and reporters were on hand for the first, which drew applause from the crowd of a couple dozen.

The significance of the event was not lost on Dann.

“We have been in a 10, 11-month battle now with COVID that we are not winning. We’re not winning in the community and we’re certainly not winning in the long-term care homes.”

Vaccinations for local health-care workers begins right away.

The London Health Sciences Centre says the province has provided several thousand doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, but couldn’t say exactly how many.

Dann called this a “momentous occasion,” adding that “the COVID vaccine is the weapon we needed to defeat COVID and move into a better time with our residents safe and our staff safe.”