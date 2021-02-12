Windsor-Essex was one of the first regions in the province to start administering COVID-19 vaccines and so far almost 12,000 people have received at least one dose.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Friday that 11,936 people have received 19,334 doses of the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said 7,398 have received both doses and 4,538 have had the first dose.

WECHU said they received the second shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Friday, Feb. 5, enabling the continuation of the second doses in LTC and retirement homes.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette said they plan to have second doses completed for most residents in the region’s 44 homes on Feb. 18.

Inoculation started in Windsor-Essex on Dec. 22. The health unit manages the Moderna rollout and Windsor Regional Hospital is responsible for the Pfizer vaccine.