COVID-19 vaccine: Here's who can sign up for a dose in B.C. this week

The two B.C. health regions hit hardest by COVID-19 have opened age-based vaccine appointments for people aged 73 and up.

Fraser Health says people can book their appointment online 24-7 or by phone starting at noon on the day they become eligible.

Vancouver Coastal Health says people 73 and up in Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and Richmond may call to book their shot.

People age 70 and up on the Sunshine Coast, Bowen Island and in Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton can also call now.

More details on vaccine appointments by health authority: