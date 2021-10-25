COVID-19 vaccine mandate coming to City of Brandon front-line staff

A vaccine mandate is coming to the City of Brandon, requiring front-line staff to either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

According to a release from the City of Bandon, as of Nov. 1, the vaccine mandate will be in effect for all city employees who have direct and ongoing or prolonged contact with vulnerable populations.

The city said this includes Brandon fire and emergency services, police services, and transit, along with workers in the Brandon Municipal Cemetery and Recreation Services.

“All front-line employees (as indicated above) working with the vulnerable population will be required to undergo regular testing unless they are fully vaccinated,” the city said in the release.

The city said staff at the Brandon Municipal Airport fall under federal jurisdiction and will need to follow the federal vaccine mandate that begins Oct. 30.