Manitobans 95 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said Wednesday she is very excited to announce the news.

The Vaccination Implementation Task Force is sticking with its plan to start with the oldest people first. First Nations people 75 and older are also now eligible to book appointments.

The number to call is 1-844-626-8222.

To book an appointment you will need your Manitoba Health card number.

Family or a caregiver will be able to book on behalf of someone else and one support worker will be allowed to attend the appointment.

The province requests the support person be family or a designated support person.

It’s also asked the consent form be printed and filled out beforehand.

Depending on vaccine supply, the province will incrementally decrease the age of eligibility for the general public to book vaccination appointments.

All personal care home residents are expected to get their second dose by the end of this week.

The province is also piloting an online booking system for appointments.

The online process will feature a virtual waiting area if there are a lot of people booking online. People will be able to create their own account and Manitobans will be required to complete an eligibility questionnaire and they can select their appointment date and time, however, a second appointment will be determined automatically.

When the appointment has been booked each person will receive a confirmation email.

More information was also provided about the province expanding its capacity.

The supersite in Winnipeg will be able to handle more than 6,000 appointments a day by mid-March.

The Selkirk site location will be at the former Selkirk District General Hospital at 100 Easton Dr. It is expected to open in early March, while more details are to come on the Morden-Winkler site, which is scheduled to open in the middle of March.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick.