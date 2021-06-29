COVID-19 vaccine optimism and momentum on the rise

Pharmacist Jamie Flynn gives vaccine shots several times each hour at his Halifax pharmacy. As he delivered a shot to Clary Romans, he began with a standard warning.

“There is a one in three chance that you will have flu symptoms,” said Flynn, who was booked to administer 24 shots on this day.

Romans had been here once before – this was his second shot. He is pleased and relieved both shots are now behind him.

“I’m satisfied now and I’m glad that I did do it,” said Romans, who also had a message for anyone who has not received their shots yet. “I wish they would come and get it.”

On that front, Flynn says he is sensing optimism and not much hesitancy.

“Most people are pretty excited to get their vaccines,” said Flynn. “And they are pretty happy.”

Flynn pointed out there is growing momentum as more than 10 million Canadians aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

“It’s been very exciting to see how the vaccination numbers have increased in Canada,” said Flynn. “And even more so in Nova Scotia where people are leading the way when it comes to getting their first dose a vaccine.”

These milestones in vaccine delivery and confidence come at a time when a new study suggested the Pfizer and Moderna doses could provide protection from coronavirus for years.