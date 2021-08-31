COVID-19 vaccine policy going into effect at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. is putting a COVID-19 vaccine policy into place.

Effective Friday, anybody aged 12 and older entering the venue for a ticketed event, will need to show proof of full vaccination or proof of medical exemption with proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event.

Those under the age of 12 will need to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

Face masks will be required as per Step 3 protocols from the Ontario Government, except for brief times when eating or drinking and re-entry to the building will be prohibited.