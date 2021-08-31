COVID-19 vaccine policy going into effect at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. is putting a COVID-19 vaccine policy into place.
Effective Friday, anybody aged 12 and older entering the venue for a ticketed event, will need to show proof of full vaccination or proof of medical exemption with proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the event.
Those under the age of 12 will need to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.
Face masks will be required as per Step 3 protocols from the Ontario Government, except for brief times when eating or drinking and re-entry to the building will be prohibited.
-
Optometrists to withdraw OHIP-covered services today after breakdown in govt talksOntario optometrists are set to withdraw provincially insured eye services starting today after a breakdown in talks with the provincial government over reimbursement of costs.
-
Poulin scores winner, Canada captures gold with 3-2 overtime win against U.S.Canada has won the women's world hockey championship for the first time in almost a decade with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States.
-
Pallister stepping down as premier today; Goertzen to be sworn inBrian Pallister is officially stepping down as Manitoba's premier on Wednesday, with Kelvin Goertzen set to take over.
-
New protective concrete barriers at Dundas and Colborne StreetsThe City of London announces new 'protective concrete barriers' at Dundas and Colborne Streets
-
Halifax man preparing for solo round-the-world sailing raceA Nova Scotia sailor has barely returned to shore after a 46-day crossing of the Atlantic Ocean and is already planning a much more ambitious trip -- a solo race around the world.
-
Trudeau, O'Toole in Ontario, Singh in Quebec on Day 18 of election campaignThe three main party leaders are staying central for Day 18 of the federal election campaign.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 1, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
-
-
Advocates organize marches for International Overdose Awareness DayMarches were held in Edmonton and Calgary Tuesday as advocates try to educate people on how many drug overdoses happen daily in Alberta and how they can be prevented.