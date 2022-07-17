COVID-19 vaccine prep, Magic: The Gathering theft, business forced to move: Top stories of the week

Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations

On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14. Many pharmacies in Waterloo region say they feel more prepared for the post-provincial announcement rush this time around because it was expected.

“I think something we see now that’s nice in this stage of the pandemic, is there is a little more prep time,” said Kelly Grindrod, University of Waterloo associate professor of pharmacy. “The demand will probably be the biggest right at the beginning and then we'll probably see it die out pretty quickly.”

So far, those who seem the most eager for their fourth dose are older.

“I think it’s really good news that people now have more choices,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph. “Because I've been getting a few complaints from people who are 59 and can't get that extra booster dose.”

Dr. Mercer said there will be new vaccines coming this fall and some people may want to wait.

“And you'll still be eligible for another vaccine in the fall when we have the bivalent vaccines,” Dr. Mercer said.

Kitchener woman says family doctor sent her to ER rather than see her in-person

A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in-person and instead told her to go the emergency room. Sharon Mannell said she started feeling sick at the beginning of June. She said her sinuses were clogged and she had a terrible cough.

She called her family doctor to book an appointment, but she said her doctor wouldn’t see her in-person. Her doctor diagnosed her over the phone with a sinus infection and prescribed her antibiotics.

“I needed to have somebody look at me and see what it is, maybe I’m not explaining it properly. So it was a little bit annoying and a little bit scary,” she said.

After a week on the medication, Mannell said her symptoms got worse. She tried contacting her doctor again for a follow-up appointment, but was unable to reach him on the phone. She sent him an email. In the email, her doctor told her he recommended she go to the emergency room.

“To me that’s not an emergency. Yes, I feel awful but an emergency is a car accident or a heart attack or something like that,” Mannell said. “I went at 5:30 in the morning, and still waited 3.5 hours before I saw a physician’s assistant.”

Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph, Ont. business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics

The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph, Ont. is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend. Thieves targeted valuable collector’s items in the store, including a $3,000 bottle of scotch whiskey, some electronics and a collection of Magic: The Gathering cards.

Thomas Gofton, the owner of The Round Table Board Game Café, told CTV News he and his team have been collecting the cards for six years.

“[It’s] a very popular game,” said Gofton. “Huge stock market like prices, It’s got an ebb and flow to it and high collectability.”

Gofton said his personal collection worth an estimated $15,000 was also taken.

“Fatigue on the heart in the fact that it took me years to build this,” said Gofton. “This was built from a community of people. From our Kitchener location and our Guelph location. This is a collection of people that has spent their lives and their time here building this collection with us.”

Gofton said his “prized bottle of scotch” was also taken.

“It’s about $3,000 dollars,” he said. “It’s two of 248, handwritten and in a wooden case.”

Waterloo business forced to move to make way for cycling lanes, trail upgrades

A Waterloo business is caught in the middle, as the city and the property owner negotiate under the threat of expropriation. PTN Automotive, which has been renting the space at the corner of Moore Avenue and Union Street in Waterloo since 2017, is being forced out of its current location to make way for cycling lanes and upgrades to an existing trail.

“We need to move somewhere,” said Jim Pham, owner of PTN Automotive. “[The city] don’t say anything to us and they take it. So it’s not really fair for us.”

The City of Waterloo will be acquiring the property, as part of a Union Street reconstruction project.

“To make some functional improvements and some safety-related improvements through that project. One of those items is that we plan to add cycling facilities,” said Dan Ditaranto, manager of design and construction for the city.

‘I’m gonna have some real issues': Kitchener residents left with driveway paving regret

A number of residents living on Carlton Street in Kitchener say they’re feeling regret after agreeing to an unsolicited opportunity for driveway paving. At least four residents who had their driveways paved say the result has left them worse off.

Tom Sommerville said what he received is the opposite of what the paving company said they were going to do.

Sommerville said on a Saturday in late May, a gentleman with an Irish accent offered to resurface his driveway.

“They seemed really friendly, and I was convinced they seem legit, and everything was gonna be fine, and they knew what they were doing,” said Sommerville.

Sommerville said when the crew finished the quality of the work was subpar.

“I’m gonna probably have to get it ripped up,” he said.