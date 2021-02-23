All Albertans age 75 and older — including those who turn 75 this year — can begin booking appointments at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Health Link and an online portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone born in 1946 or earlier will be eligible as part of Phase 1B of the province's vaccination plan rollout.

First Nations and Metis who are age 65 or older will also be eligible. Vaccines will be provided in two doses, given five to six weeks apart.

There will be 58 sites set up to deliver vaccinations, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Tuesday. Appointments won't be able to be booked online or through Health Link (811) until Feb. 24 and Albertans are asked not to call in advance.

Alberta seniors can use the AHS online booking tool to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated with options for a time, date, as well as a window to book the second dose within the recommended 32 to 42 days.

"Seniors must return to the same clinic to receive their second dose of the vaccine to ensure appropriate timing between doses and to help manage vaccine supply," reads a post on the AHS website.

"Family members can book on behalf of those over 75 who are eligible to receive the vaccine. They will need the Alberta Health Care number and date of birth of the person being vaccinated and can make the appointment from a desktop computer or hand-held device."

Pharmacies will also be used in the coming weeks, said Hinshaw, and plans are being developed to have vaccines delivered through doctor's offices. The logistical challenge involved there, said Hinshaw, is special storage needs for the vaccines.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said more than 180,000 Albertans have received vaccinations so far, including, 107,000 people who have reveived a first dose and 73,000 who have received the two doses required.

There are 326 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 51 in ICU.