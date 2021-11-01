COVID-19 vaccine requirement expanded to all City of Regina facilities
Effective Monday, all City of Regina facilities will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.
Residents 12 and older will have to show proof of a negative test at city hall, all leisure centres, indoor arenas, the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre, all community centres and the floral conservatory.
Regina city council voted unanimously to expand its existing requirement on Oct. 25.
“Vaccination remains the single most important tool to protect our community from COVID-19, but mask-wearing, physical distancing, and regular hand washing also remain essential,” the City of Regina said on its website.
The City of Regina implemented the province’s latest public health order on Oct. 1. which required proof of vaccination at recreation centres for visitors, community centres for fitness activities, city hall to access the cafeteria and at arenas for ticketed sporting events.
The provincial public health order exempts public libraries and transit services from the requirement.
