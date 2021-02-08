Despite supply concerns and delays, Windsor-Essex is moving ahead with second doses of COVID-19 for priority groups.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is continuing to administer second Moderna vaccine doses to residents long-term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU said they received the latest shipment on Friday, enabling the continuation of the second doses.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette said they plan to have second doses completed for most residents in the region’s 44 homes on Feb. 18.

She said there are 376 residents who are still waiting for first doses.

“We are working on getting this accomplished as well,” said Marentette.

Marentette said there are 1700 staff and essential caregivers who are eligible in the prioritized group to get the vaccine, but they have not received first doses yet.

Windsor Regional Hospital started doing second doses again Monday of the Pfizer vaccine for health care workers from LTCs, retirement homes, congregate care settings and hospital staff.

Hospital CEO David Musyj said Monday to date they have vaccinated 7,713 people with first dose and another 2,144 with second dose for a total of 9,857 doses. This means they have 5,569 second doses to do still starting Feb. 8 (at Day 35 post “first dose”).

“We will run out of doses near end of the day February 15 2021, but are expecting a delivery that same day,” Musyj said in a statement to CTV News. “We will await provincial direction on re-starting first doses and whether any changes in priority groupings. In meantime we need to finish second doses (subject to delivery).”