Vancouver Island’s health authority has revealed the locations of more than a dozen COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the region.

Island Health says it will continue to update the list as changes are required.

British Columbia will begin rolling out its COVID-19 mass vaccination program in full next week, and will allow seniors to begin booking their immunization appointments on March 8.

Here is Island Health’s most up-to-date list of vaccine locations:

Campbell River - Campbell River Community Centre (401 11 Ave)

Comox - CFB Comox - Glacier Gardens Arena (1399 Military Row)

Duncan - Cowichan Community Centre (2687 James St)

Esquimalt - Archie Browning Sports Centre (1151 Esquimalt Rd)

Nanaimo - Beban Park (2300 Bowen Rd)

Nanaimo - Cedar Community Hall (2388 Cedar Rd)

Port Alberni - Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger St)

Port Hardy - Port Hardy Health Unit (7070 Market St)

Port McNeill - Port McNeill Health Unit (1775 Grenville Pl)

Salt Spring Island - Salt Spring Island Health Unit (160 Fulford-Ganges Road)

Sidney - Mary Winspear Centre (2243 Beacon Ave)

Sooke - Seaparc Leisure Complex (2168 Phillips Rd)

Sooke - Sooke Health Unit (104 – 6672 Wadams Way)

Tofino - Tofino Public Health Unit (265 First St)

Victoria - University of Victoria - McKinnon Building (11 Gabriola Rd)

Langford - Eagle Ridge Arena (1089 Langford Pkwy)

On March 8, appointments will open for people over the age of 90, and then will open for younger people in five-year increments.

People living in the Island Health region can call the health authority at 1-833-348-4787 to book a vaccine appointment.

The call centre is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Family members, friends, or any support person can also call to make an appointment for a senior on their behalf.

On March 15, people over the age of 85 can begin scheduling appointments, and on March 22 seniors over the age of 80 can start booking their immunizations.

Anyone who misses their initial age bracket window can still book an appointment any time after. The province only asks that people do not call ahead of their age bracket.

More information on the COVID-19 vaccination plan for the Island Health region is available here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.