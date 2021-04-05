COVID-19 vaccine soon available for those 55-65 in select cities outside B.C.'s Lower Mainland

Health Minister Adrian Dix has announced B.C.'s program using pharmacies to deliver COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 55 to 65 will soon be expanded to more cities outside of the Lower Mainland.

Dix said the cities were chosen because of higher rates of infection, and that the AstraZeneca vaccine doses being administered had already reached their destinations.

It’s unclear when people will be able to book vaccines in the new locations.

Last week, the province launched its program allowing people in that age group to receive jabs of the vaccine at pharmacies in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as few locations further up the coast, after a national committee paused the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in those under the age of 55 due to a rare instances of blood clotting in other parts of the world.

Cities the minister listed as places those 55 to 65 can soon book their shots are:

Nanaimo

Parksville

Victoria

Fort St John

Dawson creek

Terrace

Prince George

Quesnel

Kamloops

Kelowna

Vernon

The locations aren’t yet available on the government’s website detailing which pharmacies are open for vaccine bookings.