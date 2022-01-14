COVID-19 vaccine text scam flagged by eHealth Sask.

eHealth Saskatchewan is warning residents to be on the lookout for a recent text message scam relating to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

eHealth said the message poses as an online vaccination scheduling website, contacting people about a third COVID-19 vaccine appointment, in a news release Friday.

Don't click that link!



We're aware of a text message scam re COVID-19 vaccinations. The text poses as an online vax scheduling website contacting you re your 3rd dose. Do not tap on the malicious link, which could infect your device. https://t.co/A8QgxpHhNm pic.twitter.com/GXOXM79OOX

The text message includes a link that may ask you to download software which contains malware.

Malware can put you at risk for things like identity fraud, by exposing information such as banking details and online account credentials.

Some ways to protect yourself from fraudulent text messages include: being aware of unsolicited text messages, verifying the hyperlink behind the link’s text button and even watching for spelling and grammar errors.

Anyone who suspects they may have become a victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police force and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at, 1-888-495-8501.

Individuals who flag a potential scam but do not become a victim are also encourage to report the suspicious activity.