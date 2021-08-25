COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory at these locations in and around Waterloo Region
COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory at some sporting events, entertainment venues and post-secondary institutions in and around Waterloo Region.
Here's a look at what local places require vaccinations.
SPORTING EVENTS
Fans coming to OHL games next season will need proof of vaccination. Players, staff and coaches also need to receive both vaccine doses before the season begins.
Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and anyone going to be BMO Field will also need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Toronto International Film Festival will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for staff, audience members or visitors coming to the venues.
POST-SECONDARY
COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory at the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Guelph. UW and U of G have asked for proof of vaccination status prior to visiting any campus.
Anyone who is unable to be vaccinated must show a negative COVID-19 test prior to coming to any of these venues.
This list will be updated as more locations mandate COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Federal minister Monsef says her mention of Taliban as 'our brothers' is a 'cultural reference'Canada's minister of women and gender equality says her mention of the Taliban as 'our brothers' during a press conference Wednesday is a 'cultural reference,' after receiving criticism for her choice of language.
-
Naked 'Nevermind' baby sues Nirvana for 'child pornography'Spencer Elden, who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind,' has claimed the record's iconic artwork is child pornography and is suing the band over alleged 'child sexual exploitation.'
-
Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says Fairy Creek protests impacting tourism, raising safety concernsThe Port Renfrew Chamber of Commerce says it's working hard to make sure visitors know it's safe to visit the community and nearby eco-tourism sites as clashes between old-growth logging activists and RCMP continue.
-
Theodore Tugboat makes stop in WindsorTheodore Tugboat has taken a break from duties at Big Harbour to tour some ports along the Great Lakes.
-
'Kind of bittersweet': Manitoba singer wins international award for song on residential schoolsA classical singer from Opaskwayak Cree Nation is garnering international attention for her anthem on residential schools.
-
'Construction incident' leads to traffic, bus detours in North VancouverAn incident at a construction site in North Vancouver led to traffic and bus detours Wednesday morning.
-
Police release video of disturbing, unprovoked attack on homeless man in VancouverPolice are investigating a violent and unprovoked attack on a homeless man that was caught on camera in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood.
-
Dunnville man, 61, charged in fatal collision involving tractorA 61-year-old man from Dunnville has been charged in a fatal collision involving a tractor last month in Wilmot Township.
-
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador report two new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayHealth officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.