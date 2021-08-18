iHeartRadio

COVID-19 vaccines available at mobile clinics in Woolwich, Wellesley Townships

Geriatric nurse Jasmin Lasse vaccinates in the vaccination centre in Quedlinburg, Germany, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

COVID-19 vaccines are available to youth aged 12 to 17, along with their family members, at school locations in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships this week.

The clinics will offer walk-in appointments for both first and second doses.

Here are the clinic locations and times:

Elmira FHO Mobile Clinic at the Woolwich Memorial Centre

  • 24 Snyder Ave S 2nd Floor, Elmira
  • Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 1:00 – 7:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Vaccine Bus – Linwood Community Centre

  • 5279 Ament Line, Linwood
  • Thursday, Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Vaccine Bus – Village of St. Jacobs

  • 20 Albert St E, St. Jacobs
  • Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10:00 a.m – 2 p.m.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone turning 12 this year and older.

