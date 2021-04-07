COVID-19 vaccines: B.C. opens registration system to ages 70-plus

B.C. lowered its vaccine eligibility age to 70 on Wednesday, meaning anyone who was born in 1951 or earlier can now make an appointment to be vaccinated.

More than 38,000 people have booked appointments since the province's online booking site and phone registration opened Tuesday morning. In total, more than 305,000 people of all ages have registered online or by phone to be vaccinated.

The new registration system went live on the same day the province’s top doctor warned the situation in B.C. could get worse as variants of concern fuel the third wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to give another update on the novel coronavirus in a written statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Henry announced 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 in what she called “another big day" for the province. The latest cases pushed B.C.’s weekly average to nearly 1,000 per day.