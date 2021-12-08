COVID-19 vaccines: B.C.'s top doctor says future dose schedules will depend on global rates

British Columbia's provincial health officer says there's no guarantee that COVID-19 booster shots will be necessary every six months.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says that although the province has begun giving booster shots at that interval, future vaccination schedules will depend on global rates.

She says COVID-19 mutates and changes in places where it can spread rapidly in large populations and that's why it's so important to focus vaccination efforts internationally.

She says vaccine equity is the key to dramatically decreasing the risk of mutations -- and in turn, the need for additional boosters at home to protect against variants.