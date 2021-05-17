COVID-19 vaccines: Drop-in clinics, wristbands being offered in Fraser Health hotspots

B.C. health officials are ramping up their efforts to vaccinate people in COVID-19 hotspots.

Fraser Health is offering four drop-in clinics in Surrey, which has some of the highest transmission neighbourhoods in the province.

The health authority hopes to inoculate 4,000 people with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines over four days.

The clinics are at:

Bear Creek Park, 13750 88 Ave.

Monday, May 17

Tuesday, May 18

Surrey Sport and Leisure, 16555 Fraser Hwy, #100

Saturday, May 22

Sunday, May 23

The clinics will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until all 1,000 doses allotted to the clinic per day are administered.

They come nearly three weeks after an unannounced drop-in clinic in Newton led to massive lines and hundreds of frustrated people.

The health authority was much more organized this time around, giving Surrey residents advance notice of the clinics and implementing more administrative measures on site.

Residents are required to register when they arrive to secure their place in line.

If they can’t be seen right away, they’re offered a wristband with a time to come back for their dose.

“They’re able to go home and go about their day and come back at a specific time to make sure we’re seeing people in a timely manner,” said Kai Kayibadi, a registered nurse for Fraser Health.

Staff will be checking ID to ensure priority is given to Surrey residents.

“I think it’s super important that the entire community gets vaccinated so we can get everything open again,” said Humza Rai after he received his first dose.

Those who got their shot at the Bear Creek clinic said they were pleased at how efficient the process was.

“I was on the fence for quite a long time until I discussed it with my family members and some people I work with. I found out they were getting it, it made me look at the issues again and I decided to come get it because of the ease of the pop-up clinic,” said Yadvinder Sihota.

The drop-in clinics are in addition to the appointment-based clinics across the province, which are now taking bookings for anyone 18 and up.

Adults who have registered online with the province can expect a notification directing them to make an appointment in the coming days.