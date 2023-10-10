COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots officially become available in Sask.

For many, getting a flu shot is simply part of a yearly routine. Now, the latest COVID-19 vaccination booster can be added to that procedure.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is leading by example – and encouraging others to do the same.

“First time that we are synchronised to administer both the updated COVID vaccine and as well as the seasonal flu vaccine together so I encourage everyone to get both vaccines together,” Shahab told CTV News.

The vaccines are available at pharmacies across the province.

However, a recent study done by Pharmasave reported that nearly 60 per cent of residents across Manitoba and Saskatchewan are feeling a ‘vaccine fatigue’ which may prevent them from getting their shots.

“Doesn’t matter for everyone five and older, doesn’t matter how many COVID vaccines you’ve had in the past, you just need one,” Shahab added. “The updated one and you can get your flu shot at the same time.”

With 10,000 vaccine appointments already booked, it appears that vaccine fatigue has not stopped Saskatchewan residents from staying on par with previous years.

“Just over 46,000 doses of COVID and flu booked last fall and to have 10,000 booked already on day one of the campaign I think we’re in a good spot,” Jessica Campbell, Executive Director of Primary Healthcare explained.

“We hope that people will continue to book and get their flu shots and COVID vaccine.”

According to Campbell, 550 clinics are available for booking across the province with pharmacies participating as well.

There are several options when it comes to getting a vaccine, all of which can be found on www.4flu.ca

For most people, the recommendation is one flu shot and one COVID-19 vaccine.

However certain demographics may need an additional dose which will be discussed by all vaccine providers.

There were an average of 141 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Sept. 10 and 23, the period captured in the provincial health ministry's latest report — up from an average of nearly 82 cases over the previous two-week period.

So far in 2023, the lives of 158 people in Saskatchewan have been claimed by COVID-19. Influenza has been a factor in two deaths in the same time frame.

With files from Josh Lynn.