COVID-19 vaccines: Fraser Health clinic offers same-day doses, even to those without health number

In a push to get as many people vaccinated as possible, one of the province's hardest hit health regions is making the process as easy as possible.

Starting Monday, Fraser Health is running a same-day registration and vaccination clinic available to anyone aged 12 and older, including non-B.C. residents and those without a personal health number. First doses are prioritized, however.

Starting at 11 a.m. each day, 1,000 doses will be available at the clinic on King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue in Surrey. The clinic will be open until 7 p.m. or until doses run out for the day.

Staff at the location can also help people book an appointment at another clinic in the health region, if needed.

As of Friday, 3,488,884 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines had been given in B.C. Of those, 256,725 were second doses.