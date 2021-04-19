COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa: 60,000 shots administered last week

Ottawa Public Health is reporting another busy week of local vaccinations as the effort to immunize residents against COVID-19 continues to ramp up.

On its COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, OPH reported 60,362 doses were administered for the week of April 11 to 17. That's up from 48,088 for the week of April 4 and 35,954 for the week of March 28.

These figures include Ottawa residents who were vaccinated both in and outside of Ottawa, as well as people who do not live in Ottawa but received a vaccine here. The vast majority of all doses are administered to residents of Ottawa at local clinics in the city.

Friday was the busiest day of the rollout so far, with 9,876 shots administered.

To date, Ottawa Public Health says 232,961 residents of Ottawa have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 26,577 people have received two.

So far, 26 per cent of all residents of Ottawa 16 and older who are eligible for a vaccine have had at least one dose.

Ottawa Public Health did not announce details of any new shipments of vaccines on Monday. The city has received a total of 279,390 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of last week.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 232,961

Ottawa residents with two doses: 26,577

Percent of eligible population (residents 16 and older) with at least one dose: 26 per cent

Percent of eligible population (residents 16 and older) with two doses: 3 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 22 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 3 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE